Source: Call on women miners to comply with mining requirements – herald

Judith Phiri judith.phiri@sundaynews.co.zw

THE Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has called on women miners to ensure that all mining requirements are in order, so that they can fully formalise their operations, secure proper mining titles and keep their licences up to date.

This comes after the Ministry issued a public notice calling on all holders of mining titles and mining operators to regularise their outstanding obligations by August 30, 2026, warning that failure to comply could result in the forfeiture of mining rights.

Speaking recently at a woman-owned Asiphileni Gold Mine in Kenilworth, Ward 19 of Bubi District, Matabeleland North, the Ministry’s Principal Metallurgical Technician in the Metallurgy Department, Ms Rosemary Machache, called on women miners to approach their offices for assistance.

“Our doors as the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development are open for technical assistance and advice on operational compliance and safety issues. Always ensure safety in your operations, and remember that a dollar in a female miner’s hand goes a long way,” she said.

“As you are aware, there is a 30 August deadline that has been set. Mining title holders and operators are required to settle any outstanding obligations within the stipulated timeframe.”

Highlighting key aspects, she said that when constructing any structures on a mine, miners should ensure they are in line with the Siting of Works Plan approved by the Ministry of Mines.

Ms Machache said all plant equipment should be commissioned, which happens after approval of the Siting of Works Plan.

She added: “I would also encourage you to know that when you are buying some of this mining equipment, you really need the assistance of a mining engineer. There are quite a number of people making machinery, including some hoists, which, when the mining inspector from the Ministry comes to check, will be deemed substandard and they will not commission them.”

Ms Machache said if a fatal accident were to occur and the miner went to court, the magistrate would simply ask whether the machinery at the mine had been commissioned.

She said the moment the mine inspector says no, the miner will be held accountable.

“As of now, you are supposed to have your mine registration and inspection certificates on the mine site; you can keep copies at home. No mine should wait for more than seven days without an appointed mine manager, and these days one with a mining blasting licence is required,” she added.

“You need to have Environmental Management Agency (EMA) documents on site. You need to have permits such as explosives or carbon movement permits on site. You also need to have files of returns and receipts, especially regarding returns – miners tend to take them for granted.”

Ms Machache said miners are now required to submit returns when they make payments for mine inspection, and the fine for not doing so is US$200 per month.

She encouraged women miners to have production, employee and mill registers, where they log all machinery, employees and production taking place at the mine, as well as other records such as a safety complaints register, a time management register and a visitor register.

“You need to provide adequate personal protective equipment for your employees. That includes worksuits, safety shoes, gloves, goggles and respirators, depending on where they are working.

“All electric wires need to be covered. Make sure you have a magazine box before you acquire explosives. As of now, we will not be issuing anything for explosives unless the inspectors have inspected your premises and are satisfied that you have the correct magazine box,” she said.

Ms Machache said all drainage systems should be monitored, and those who fail to do so – especially when chemicals contaminate nearby water bodies – will receive a ticket for that.

The Women Affairs Director in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mrs Julia Mapungwana, called on women miners to treat their operations as enterprises.

“Ensure that your operations are formalised. By treating mining operations as formal enterprises, you as women are able to transition from low-paying subsistence labour to profitable and sustainable businesses,” she said.

She called on the women miners to have legal registration documents, adopt structured financial management and invest in appropriate technology to increase their production.

Asiphileni Gold Mine Director, Ms Nomathemba Mkethwa, a member of the Zimbabwe Artisanal and Small Scale Women Miners Association (ZASWMA), was commended for empowering the community by allowing the youth, women, men and the elderly to mine as a source of income.

Women miners from different parts of the country attended the learning site visit programme at the mine. They came from Bindura, Matobo, Gwanda, Shurugwi, Gokwe, Beitbridge, Mutare, Shamva and Filabusi, among other areas.

The event was hosted by ZASWMA in partnership with NMB to promote peer-to-peer learning and knowledge exchange among women miners.

It also sought to showcase responsible artisanal and small-scale mining practices, promote environmental stewardship through a tree-planting initiative in line with ESG principles, as well as encourage the adoption of safe mining practices.