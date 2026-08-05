Source: ZDF community initiatives reinforce Vision 2030 goals – herald

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a people’s force ready to stand with the people, assist communities and support Government initiatives to upscale national development and economic growth for the realisation of national visions.

The sentiments were expressed by Commander ZDF, General Emmanuel Matatu, yesterday in an interview ahead of this year’s Heroes and Defence Forces commemorations slated for next week.

The interview came as the ZDF began its Community Assistance Week, during which projects are handed over to communities.

Community assistance is also part of the ZDF’s peacetime mandate to foster development in the country by extending a helping hand to communities.

General Matatu said the ZDF will rally the nation to uphold and preserve peace and national security for the attainment of economic prosperity.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a people’s army ready to assist the communities as enshrined in the Constitution. Annually, during the ZDF Community Assistance Week, the military embarks on several projects where it assists communities in line with its Constitutional mandate to protect Zimbabwe, its people, national security as well as its territorial integrity, and to uphold its Constitution,” he said.

“The thrust is in line with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ role during peacetime of assisting communities, which is being carried out in all ten provinces through building social amenities such as schools, clinics, roads and bridges, among others.”

In addition to the projects, he said ZDF medical teams will conduct free medical outreach programmes in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in several parts of the country.

Turning to technological development, he said artificial intelligence, digitalisation and advanced technology are reshaping global defence landscapes.

In this regard, the ZDF, he said, stands ready and is in the process of adopting and embracing technological advancements to meet the demands of the modern battlefield.

Resonating with the national mantra of value addition, he said armies worldwide are increasingly becoming hubs of innovation. The force, through research and development—its cornerstone—is harnessing innovations that bring local solutions to real needs, which in the long run will lead to import substitution.

In light of growing unrest and conflict within the region, General Matatu said the ZDF always stands ready to fulfil its domestic, regional and international obligations in pursuit of peace and security for all.

Turning to the welfare of troops, he said efforts are underway to address the welfare needs of ZDF members in the areas of health, accommodation, transport and remuneration.

Yesterday, General Matatu handed over a classroom block to the community at Mubvundudzi Secondary School in Rushinga.

The block was built by Zimbabwe National Army Artillery Brigade artisans, with the community providing materials.