Source: Landmark investment for Victoria Falls – herald

Nqobile Bhebhe

Zimpapers Business Hub

VICTORIA FALLS is poised for a new era of world-class tourism development, after the Government and the private sector sealed a US$66,9 million Commercial Joint Venture Agreement that is expected to transform the resort city into one of Africa’s most competitive high-value tourism and investment destinations.

The landmark agreement, signed following Cabinet’s approval of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in April 2026, marks one of Zimbabwe’s most significant tourism infrastructure investments in recent years and signals growing investor confidence in the country’s tourism sector.

The agreement brings together Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company (Private) Limited, the development company under the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and Victoria Seven Investments (Private) Limited, under the JR Goddard Consortium, to develop bulk infrastructure at Lot 1 of the 271-hectare Jafuta Estate in the Masuwe Special Economic Zone.

More than a conventional infrastructure project, the development represents the creation of a new integrated tourism precinct designed to redefine Victoria Falls’ visitor experience, while opening vast opportunities for domestic and international investors.

The US$66,9 million investment will provide essential bulk infrastructure, including water and sewer reticulation, electricity distribution and telecommunications networks — the critical backbone required to unlock a pipeline of premium tourism and commercial developments.

Once completed, the serviced estate will accommodate luxury hotels, boutique lodges, villas, chalets, holiday homes, a championship golf estate, commercial and financial centres, medical facilities, a Tourism Academy and the under-construction International Multi-purpose Cricket Stadium, creating a diversified tourism ecosystem that extends Victoria Falls’ appeal beyond its iconic natural attractions.

Industry observers say the project reflects Zimbabwe’s strategic shift from destination marketing alone to destination development, where modern infrastructure becomes the catalyst for sustainable tourism investment and long-term economic growth.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said the landmark investment directly supports President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2.

“The landmark development advances President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-income society and aligns with the National Development Strategy 2 through sustainable tourism investment,” the ministry said.

Officiating at the signing ceremony on behalf of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, Deputy Minister Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa described the agreement as a game-changing milestone for Zimbabwe’s tourism economy.

He described the development as a transformative investment that positions tourism as a catalyst for infrastructure development, economic growth and job creation through Public-Private Partnerships.

“The complementary investments will create an integrated tourism ecosystem that enhances Victoria Falls’ competitiveness as a premier destination, while the signing marks the realisation of a vision conceived in 2012 for the Masuwe Special Economic Zone,” the ministry added.

The agreement also demonstrates the Government’s growing use of Public-Private Partnerships to accelerate strategic infrastructure development, while leveraging private capital to maximise the economic value of public assets.

Through the innovative model, the Government contributes land through Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company, enabling investors to channel capital into infrastructure and tourism facilities that generate long-term economic returns.

“Through Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company, the Government is leveraging land equity to unlock private sector investment that will strengthen Zimbabwe’s tourism infrastructure and investment landscape, elevate tourist experiences, stimulate inclusive economic growth and further position Victoria Falls as a leading high-value tourism and investment destination.”

Beyond the immediate infrastructure works, the project is expected to trigger substantial secondary investments across hospitality, real estate, retail, transport, financial services and recreation, creating thousands of jobs and strengthening linkages with local suppliers and communities.

The development also reinforces Victoria Falls’ evolution from a destination renowned solely for its natural wonder into a globally competitive tourism, sports, conference and investment hub, capable of attracting high-spending visitors and international investors.

With premium accommodation, sporting facilities, commercial services and specialised tourism infrastructure planned within one integrated precinct, the Masuwe Special Economic Zone is set to become a flagship model of sustainable tourism development in Southern Africa.

It is expected to further enhance Zimbabwe’s standing as an investment destination and position tourism as a powerful engine for inclusive economic transformation.