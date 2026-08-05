Source: Cabinet cuts football match-day levies in major boost for clubs – herald

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

FOOTBALL clubs across Zimbabwe are set to retain a larger share of their match-day revenue after Cabinet approved sweeping reductions in statutory levies, a move expected to ease the financial burden on clubs and improve the sustainability of the domestic game.

The decision, announced after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, forms part of Government’s broader Ease of Doing Business reforms, which have now been extended to additional sectors of the economy.

Presenting the post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Zhemu Soda said Cabinet had approved a 50 percent reduction in the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) gate takings levy.

Cabinet also approved a 50 percent reduction in the Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) six percent levy on gross match-day revenue, while the Premier Soccer League (PSL) levy has been cut from 10 percent of net match-day revenue to four percent.

In another significant relief measure, local authorities’ venue hire levy has been reduced from 15 percent to 10 percent of total gross gate attendance.

“Cabinet noted and approved the Mop-Up Review of Licences, Permits, Levies and Fees charged by Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Agriculture, Education, Transport, Sport and the natural stone export sub-sector, as presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube,” said Dr Soda.

He said the latest review was aimed at ensuring that the Ease of Doing Business programme comprehensively covers all sectors of the economy.

According to Dr Soda, Cabinet extended the review to include outstanding sectors and sub-sectors that had not been covered during the initial review of 13 priority sectors approved on July 29, 2025.

“The residual sectors and sub-sectors comprise Agriculture, Education, Transport, Sport and the natural stone export sub-sector. Cabinet approved the streamlining of duplicated and overlapping regulatory licences and permits, removed unnecessary levies and fees and lowered unjustifiably high residual levies and fees,” he said.

The reforms are expected to bring substantial financial relief to football clubs, which have for years argued that multiple deductions from gate takings leave them with insufficient resources to meet operational costs, improve player welfare and invest in development.

By reducing the regulatory burden, the measures are also expected to strengthen the financial sustainability of clubs while supporting Government’s broader economic reform agenda aimed at lowering the cost of doing business across key sectors.