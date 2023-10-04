Boycotted by the opposition, Mnangagwa vows to pass Zimbabwe’s controversial anti-NGO law 

Emmerson Mnangagwa plans to push ahead with legislation which is hostile to NGOs in democracy and human rights spaces.

Opposition legislators boycotted his SONA because they say Mnangagwa lacks legitimacy.

Seventeen laws will be introduced, with four scrapped, in the first session of the 10th Zimbabwean Parliament.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa will seek to pass the controversial Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill – seen as an attempt to throttle independent civil society – in the first session of this new term.

The law, along with the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, Public Finance Management Amendment Bill, Medical Services Amendment Bill, and the Insurance Bill were outstanding from the ninth Parliament dissolved before the country’s August general elections.

The PVO bill made it to the president’s desk, but has now lapsed and returns to a Parliament, where Zanu-PF no longer commands an outright two-thirds majority.

Civic society groups are expected to continue to lobby the president to refrain from signing the PVO Bill into law, saying it would seriously undermine freedom of association and expression in the country.

The bill bans civil society groups from politics, and allows the state to make changes to their internal management and funding.

Organisations that fail to comply could be closed, or their organisers could be jailed.

It has been compared to apartheid-era South African attempts, and more modern Russian equivalents, to ban foreign funding for civil society.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the 10th Parliament, Mnangagwa said the outstanding laws should “be concluded during the first session of this Parliament.”

A parliamentary session in Zimbabwe is normally a year, and there are five sessions per parliamentary term.