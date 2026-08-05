Amid a spate of recent arrests on charges of human trafficking, police and government officials in Zimbabwe are investigating an elaborate recruitment network responsible for funneling men into Russian military service under false pretenses.

Edward Kachingwe, a 36-year-old Zimbabwean, faced charges in a Harare court on June 29 of trafficking in persons and operating an unregistered employment agency. Prosecutors said he worked with a Russian accomplice identified as “Roman,” who remains at large, to “unlawfully recruit victims to join the Russian army where they will be forced to fight in the armed conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukrainian Forces.”

Investigators reportedly are examining financial transactions, communication records and travel arrangements. They believe Kachingwe had recruited five men before he was arrested at Harare’s Roadport Bus Terminus on June 27 while escorting one of them to a bus bound for South Africa. Prosecutors allege that it was the first stage of the journey to Russia. They also are looking for links to a similar case in June, when Russian national Leonid Koftev appeared in court on trafficking charges after allegedly arranging a Zimbabwean man’s travel to Russia.

“What we are seeing are not isolated incidents but indications of organised networks exploiting socio-economic vulnerabilities,” security analyst Effie Dlela Ncube told Zimbabwean newspaper NewsDay for a July 25 article. NewsDay reported that recruiting syndicates have shifted their methods in response to increased scrutiny. Initially, many recruits traveled directly from Harare. However, as arrests increased, the networks allegedly shifted toward overland routes through South Africa.

At least 18 Zimbabweans have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces and at least 63 more remain unaccounted, Information Minister Zhemu Soda said, accusing fraudulent employment agencies of promising lucrative jobs in Russia to trick Zimbabweans into joining the war.

“Our citizens are being preyed upon by unscrupulous individuals and networks who operate with complete disregard of human life,” he said at a news conference on March 25.

Police recovered electronic tickets, hotel bookings and Russian visa documents during the operation.

Kachingwe’s arrest highlighted the evolving strategy. Recruits travel to Russia, where the promised jobs disappear. Their passports are confiscated shortly after arrival, and they find themselves tricked or coerced into joining the army, sometimes at gunpoint.

Zimbabwean human rights activist Mbuso Fuzwayo said the allegations exhibit all the characteristics of human trafficking.

“These networks operate in layers. The people making contact with recruits are often only one part of a much larger chain involving financiers, transport facilitators and foreign coordinators,” he told NewsDay. “Arresting local recruiters is important, but dismantling these operations requires following financial trails and establishing who is coordinating these activities internationally.”

Mounting casualties have forced Russia to intensify its recruitment efforts in Africa. But the Russian Army treats foreign fighters as a disposable resource, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“They use them in their so-called meat assaults, unfortunately,” he told Public Broadcasting Service’s “News Hour” program for a July 3 broadcast. “They use them on the most difficult directions on the battlefield. So, it means that their period of their life is very short.”

Russia in expects to recruit 18,500 foreign fighters in 2026, a nearly sixfold increase since the beginning of the war, according to the Kyiv-based war crimes watchdog Truth Hounds. Researcher Kenza Rharmaoui, one of the authors of the April 29 report on Russia’s exploitation of foreign fighters, said that Africans sent to the battlefield have few options and a low survival rate.

“All the persons that we spoke to were fighting for less than two months, a month” before they were killed or captured, she told PBS before adding a warning to would-be recruits: “There is no possibility to just stop, end your contract and go back home. Once you’re in this, you’re in this.”