Source: Building contractors rally behind Vision 2030 | The Herald

Eng Mawere

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Building contractors in Zimbabwe are rallying behind Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 saying these noble initiatives by President Mnangagwa talk significantly about development and achieving a middle-income economy, which cannot be attained without them.

The Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) president Engineer Christopher Mawere said there was need of a shared national vision to drive the country forward.

“Infrastructure development can be one of the pillars of shared national development vision where, as a nation, we can talk with one voice on what needs to be done.

“There is also need to ensure that previously disadvantaged groups such as women, youth and people living with disability are facilitated to participate in the development of national infrastructure,” said Eng Mawere.

The president Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers, Engineer Thamsanqa Mpala said Vision 2030 and NDS 1 talk significantly about development and reaching a middle-income economy and their inclusion was key.

“To achieve the goals of Vision 2030, we need to work collaboratively, manage holistically and at the same time empower ourselves through continuing professional development so that we are equal to modern society infrastructural challenges,” said Eng Mpala.

“The brains and competences are right here in the country and on our own doorsteps. We have engineers and contractors that excel in their disciplines of work. It is important to get everyone coordinated and working together for the good of national development and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 and NDS1,” he said.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP) board chairman Dr Caleb Makwiranzou said under the infrastructure development pillar on housing section, Vision 2030 focuses on investment in the construction of affordable housing across the country, given that accommodation is a basic human right.

“This will be underpinned by increased development in public infrastructure, complemented by the adoption of non-budgetary financing mechanisms that include public private partnerships and joint ventures,” he said.