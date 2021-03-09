Source: Byo has 14 months supply of water: Minister – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF WRITER

BULAWAYO now has 14 months supply of water in its dams after the heavy rains, Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka told Parliament last week.

Masuka was responding to a question in the National Assembly last Wednesday after being asked to explain why the city continued to experience water-rationing even after receiving good rains.

Khupe also wanted Masuka to explain government policy on water harvesting to ensure that there will be enough drinking water and water for gardening and irrigation purposes.

“At a broader national level, government has accelerated the dam construction project and not just in view of drinking water, but also agricultural and industrial water.

“It is in this regard that we have started an unprecedented project to do 10 dams this year and we will be commissioning three.

“At the urban supply level, most of the towns — because of the abundant rains, have enough water in their dams to supply 14 months and above. Bulawayo has 14 months’ supply in its dams.

“Harare has got 25 months supply and we are quite pleased with that,” Masuka said.

He said the country needed to inculcate a culture of water harvesting in urban and communal areas as climate change was real, adding that things might get worse in future.

“It is in this regard that in the accelerated irrigation and rehabilitation masterplan, we have encouraged local investments in rooftop water harvesting techniques.

“I think everyone must get into this culture of harvesting the scarce water that we get,” Masuka said.