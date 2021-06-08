Source: Byo police ban carrying of dangerous weapons – #Asakhe – CITE

Police in Bulawayo have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons for three months in response to a spike in violent crimes such as assaults and robberies in the city.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said weapons such as catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears or daggers or any traditional weapons whatsoever which are likely to cause public disorder or breach of peace are now prohibited.

Those who will be caught in possession of these weapons risk a fine or imprisonment for six months.

“In terms of section 4 (1) of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act chapter 11:23, chief superintendent Lethiwe Mhandu of Bulawayo suburban district, Chief Superintendent Never Tembo of Bulawayo Central District, Chief Superintendent Chrispen Kapita of Bulawayo West District and Chief Superintendent Sherita Bhizeki of Nkulumane District being officer commanding districts in Bulawayo province, and being the regulating authorities for Bulawayo province, believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying (whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, sword, knives, spears or daggers and any traditional weapons whatsoever which is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of peace,” said Inspector Ncube.

“Hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Bulawayo province or any part thereof for a period of three months that is from 07 June 2021 to 06 September 2021.”

Inspector Ncube said for the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of section 4 (1) of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act (chapter 11:23) any person failing to comply with such a prohibition made under section (1) shall be guilty of an offence, “and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both fine and such imprisonment.”