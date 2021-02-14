UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student and pro-democracy campaigner Allan Moyo, who has spent 67 days in detention for allegedly calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will once again make a fresh freedom bid at the High Court after three judicial officers denied him bail in the past two months.

Source: Caged for two months, Zim student makes fresh freedom bid – The Zimbabwean

Moyo has been in remand prison after he was arrested on Monday 7

December 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police members who charged him with

incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a)

of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section

36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was

accused of calling for a revolt against President Mnangagwa’s

government.

Prosecutors claim that the 23 year-old Moyo, who is represented by

Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, incited some

commuters on 3 July 2020 at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare when he

addressed and told them that the time to stage a revolt against

President Mnangagwa’s administration in Zimbabwe was conducive as the

ZANU PF party leader has failed the people of Zimbabwe.

Prosecutors also alleged that Moyo told commuters that President

Mnangagwa’s government was not capable of presiding over the country’s

affairs as it has presided over the suffering of people in Zimbabwe.

First to deny Moyo bail in December 2020 was Harare Magistrate Judith

Taruvinga before High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma dismissed his

bail appeal on Thursday 28 January 2021 after ruling that the UZ

student’s ground of appeal was defective.

On Tuesday 9 February 2021, Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko also

dismissed Moyo’s bail application, which had been filed by Shava based

on changed circumstances. Magistrate Mateko ruled that nothing had

changed from the initial period when Moyo was denied bail in December

2020.