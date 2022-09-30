Source: Call to Worship returns post-COVID-19 –Newsday Zimbabwe

AFTER a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Call to Worship Global conference makes a return next month.

The event will be held from October 27 to 29 under the theme Jesus is the Answer, at an open space in Mabvuku, Harare.

In a statement, pastor Philip Pike of Ebenezer World Outreach Ministries and one of the main organisers of the worship festival said they would be expecting over 10 000 worshippers to attend.

“We are grateful to God for giving us the chance to worship again after the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past 13 years, we have held the conference at the Harare International Conference Centre, but God has given us a different strategy this year to take the gospel and the worship to the people,” Pike noted.

“We have discovered that after the pandemic most people have lost hope and several churches are struggling, hence the decision to hold the crusade in the communities. We are inviting everyone in Mabvuku, Tafara, Ruwa and surrounding areas, as well as from anywhere in the country, to come and attend this powerful and life-changing crusade.”

Call to Worship Global was initially established as Call to Worship Zimbabwe in 2008, starting as an annual inter-denominational event, with the aim of preaching the gospel through praise and worship, and the gathering of Christians across the country.

By 2009, the event had more than 20 different churches participating at its annual praise and worship gatherings, where different church leaders prayed for the country.

“Call to Worship has over the years built and groomed worship leaders in over 200 churches through seminars and workshops, which are held throughout the year. More than 60 churches under the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, and other denominations, are part of this year’s event,” Pike noted.

Performers at this year’s worship festival will include Call to Worship Choir, Pastor G, Mathias Mhere and Joseph Sax, among many others.

Over the years, the music and prayer gathering has attracted world-renowned gospel musicians such as American gospel singer Donnie McClurkin, South Africa-based Zimbabwean contemporary gospel singer Mkhululi Bhebhe, minister Michael Mahendere, jazz musician Dudu Manhenga and gospel sensation Janet Manyowa, among others.

Apart from a musical extravaganza, the worship festival will include a business symposium set for October 29 starting from 8:30am to 12 midday.

“The rationale behind the seminar is that businesses, like churches and individuals, were also affected by the pandemic, so we want businesspeople and entrepreneurs to bounce back. We have a line-up of seasoned entrepreneurs such as Sam Mudavanhu and Sibonile Dhliwayo, who will share important nuggets on starting business and steering businesses through difficult times,” Pike added.

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunication and technology company, Econet Wireless, which has supported Call to Worship for the past 13 years, will this year again bankroll the annual event.