Source: CCC activists trial postponed again –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE case of three Gweru Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists charged with public violence has been postponed to next month after a third State witness failed to turn up.

This is the third time that the witness has failed to appear in court citing illness.

Gweru magistrate Miriam Banda last week deferred the matter to November 14 for the continuation of trial.

John Kuka (38), who is CCC Mkoba constituency co-ordinating committee chairperson, Raphael Chipunza (51) and Simbarashe Kupfurutsa (31) are accused of storming the home of losing Zanu PF Mkoba constituency candidate William Gondo on the March 26 by-elections harassing his wife.

The State alleges that on March 24 at around 4pm, the complainant Violet Gondo was at her house, number 2232 Mkoba 2 in Gweru, when the accused persons arrived aboard an unmarked Ford Ranger vehicle in the company of unknown people.

It is alleged that the trio was playing political songs, campaigning for CCC Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya when they stopped at Gondo’s house.

It is also alleged that while at the house, CCC activists threw party fliers into Gondo’s yard.

An unknown person then used a whip to assault one Gloria Madhlula.

When Madhlula phoned Gondo over the issue, the accused persons allegedly drove off at high speed.