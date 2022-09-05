Source: CCC beats Zanu PF in Mat South –Newsday Zimbabwe

CCC supporters celebrating

THE opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) defeated Zanu PF in the two wards by-elections held at the weekend in Bulilima, Matabeleland South province.

Bulilima held by-elections on Saturday in wards 1, 14, and 16 which include places like Malalume, Malopa, Malanswazi, Tjaguta, Tshankwa, Dombolevu and part of Gotshompo.

Five political parties participated in the by-elections.

The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena.

Ward 1 candidates were Darlington Moyo of PPP, Ephraim Moyo of CCC, Kossam Ndlovu of Zanu PF and Lingiwe Nyoni.

Ward 14’s candidates were Experience Dube of Zanu PF, Ephraim Moyo of CCC and Linos Moyo of Zapu.

In ward 16, there was Jane Moyo of Zanu PF, Hitman Ncube of Zapu and Makhadi Moyo of CCC.

Election results show that in ward 16, CCC’s Moyo won the polls with 131 votes, followed by Zanu PF’s Moyo with 118 votes. Zapu’s Ncube managed to get 34 votes.

In ward 1, CCC’s Moyo won by 385 votes, followed by Zanu PF’s Ndlovu with 315, CGC’s Nyoni got seven votes, while PPP’s Darlington Moyo got 12 votes.

Ward 14 was won by Zanu PF’s Dube who got 459 votes, followed by Moyo of CCC with 332 votes and Moyo of Zapu with 18 votes.

Yesterday, CCC Matabeleland South chairperson Solani Moyo confirmed winning ward 1 and 16, adding that there were efforts to rig, but his party countered the shenanigans.

“We won wards 1 and 16, but there were a lot of things happening that could have triggered a defeat on our part,” he said.