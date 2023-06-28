CCC Double Candidate Chitoro Accused Of Being ZANU PF Member

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has stated that the party has filed objections against double candidates, but has not received any response from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as yet. The party has made an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court and filed criminal complaints against all fraudulent candidates.

Mahere has also stated that the CCC will not persist with civil and criminal proceedings against the fraudulent candidates if they withdraw their candidature within 24 hours.

Prior to the release of the statement, Nelson Chamisa denied reports that the party fielded two candidates in some constituencies, calling it a scam. Chamisa stated that the party’s inspection teams had visited the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to verify the submitted nominations and found that the so-called “double candidates” had forged signatures and the CCC logo. He explained that:

1). The party’s logo is embossed and not a photocopy, 2). The nominations were not countersigned by the designated officials of the CCC.

The opposition party accuses ZANU PF of causing confusion by fielding double and triple nominations across the country. Mahere alleges that ZANU PF forged signatures on nomination papers to cause chaos after it failed to penetrate the party’s systems.