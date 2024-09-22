Source: Chinese businesswoman, son deported from Zimbabwe – Bulawayo24 News

Controversial Chinese businesswoman Li Song and her son, Haoxuan, were deported from Zimbabwe on Thursday over an unspecified offence. The two were initially detained at Hatfield Police Station before being escorted to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Haoxuan attempted to block his deportation by filing an urgent application at the High Court, seeking to prevent his removal to China. In his court filings, he accused the Chief Director of Immigration and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Affairs of threatening deportation without securing a court order. However, his efforts were unsuccessful, and the deportation proceeded.

Their lawyer, Oliver Marwa, confirmed the deportation but said the exact reasons were unclear. “I am not sure, but I heard it is something to do with threats to national security,” Marwa stated.

Zimbabwe immigration spokesperson Memory Mugwagwa referred questions to Ario Njagu, who declined to comment.

Li Song has faced multiple criminal allegations, including fraud, theft, smuggling, and the externalisation of large sums of money, raising speculation that her legal troubles may have prompted the deportation. Authorities, however, have yet to officially confirm the nature of the charges or reasons behind the decision.