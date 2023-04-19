ChiTown man kills brother in scuffle 

A 45-YEAR-OLD Chitungwiza man on Friday appeared in court for allegedly killing his brother during a scuffle.

Shepherd Zvada was facing culpable homicide charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

It is the State’s case that sometime in December 2022, Zvada came from a bar with the deceased, Alois Zvada.

It is alleged that upon reaching their house, Zvada tried to discipline his daughter for alleged misconduct.

The now deceased tried to intervene to stop him from assaulting his daughter.

The deceased sustained a deep cut on the head and started bleeding.

It is alleged that Zvada hired a vehicle and ferried him to Chitungwiza Hospital where he later died.

