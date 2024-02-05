Church constructs school in Mutoko 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

St Arnold Primary School built by Johane Marange Apostolic Church in Ward 16, Mutoko district is now functional and beneficial to the community.

Victor Maphosa–Mashonaland East Bureau

The Johane Marange Apostolic Church has been commended for supporting the Government’s drive for education delivery to everyone through the construction of a primary school in Mutoko.

The school, named St Arnold Primary School, is situated in Ward 16, about 5km from Mutoko Centre and is now open to learners, with about 80 percent of the pupils being members of the said church.

The construction of the school has addressed challenges that have been faced by learners in Ward 16, where they would travel for long distances to the next school.

The church is also in the process of building a secondary school near the primary school.

It has plans to build schools in every district across the province and contribute to the attainment of Vision 2030 through provision of education facilities.

Recently, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa led a delegation of Government officials from the province on a tour of the new school.

“We are happy to be here to show our support to the church which has built this school in Mutoko,” he said.

‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’’ and this means everyone in Zimbabwe, including the church, can contribute towards the development of Zimbabwe. So, we want to commend this church for this important development. This is providing a good and conducive environment for quality education delivery.

“Structures built here are of good quality. We will also give them support as they continue to build more blocks at this school. We are also commending this church for being gender-conscious. I heard in their committee that there are women, and I am happy that women are also financing the construction of one of the blocks at this school. This kind of commitment is commendable.”

St Arnold Primary School development committee chairperson Mr Peter Mbudzi said the church had done a good gesture by giving every child an opportunity to receive an education.

“This church respects the rights of every child to get an education regardless of gender,” he said. “Every child should be literate so they should go to school. We have a policy in the church that every child is supposed to go to school.

“We are also building secondary schools so that those who would have excelled in their primary school will proceed to secondary school. So, we respect the rights of every child.”

Chief Mutoko’s wife, Ms Elister Mbudzi, who is leading other women in financing the construction of one of the blocks at the school said as women, their wish was to see the girl child excelling in her studies.

“We are passionate about girl child empowerment,” she said. “So, the girl child should also be educated, they should attend school. Gone are the days when a girl child was not considered to be someone who could go to school and be educated.

“This is why we are bringing in together resources to ensure this block is completed.”

St Arnold Primary School already has 1 125 learners, from Early Child Development (ECD) A up to Grade Seven.