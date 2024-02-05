Parents challenged on school fees 

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Chief Maduna

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

CHIEF Maduna of Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, has challenged parents and guardians to fulfil their obligation of paying school fees for their children saying failure to do so is crippling operations and learning progress.

Born Dambisamahubo Mafu, Chief Maduna, a former accounts teacher, said paying school fees on time is every parent or guardian’s duty while the right to education for every child is enshrined in the Constitution.

In an interview, Chief Maduna said it was disheartening that some parents were failing to pay fees for their children, which cripples the development of both the child and the schools.

He said most schools in his area of jurisdiction were not in good shape in terms of infrastructure hence some were being shunned by teachers.

“The schools are in a catch-22 situation where they have to abide by a standing Government position that no child must be barred from attending lessons due to non-payment of school fees while on the other hand, they want to develop the schools,” said Chief Maduna.

“Right now, Mkhwabeni Primary School here is owed over US$37 000 in school fees arrears and what is sad is that the buildings, which we were using when I was still a pupil are still the same. There has not been any development in the last 50 years.”

Chief Maduna concurred with the Government that schools must engage debt collectors to undertake asset seizures of those in arrears instead of barring innocent learners.

His sentiments come at a time when some schools are said to be withholding Ordinary and Advanced Level results as part of measures to force parents to clear their debts, even though it is illegal to take such actions.

Chief Maduna said he recently told school heads and members of the School Development Committees in his area of jurisdiction not to give learners letters of demand to parents but instead use his aides to deliver the letters who will also make it clear to the owing parents that failure to clear the debt will force them to seize property or some livestock, which they will sell and clear the debt.

“I am empowered under the Traditional Leaders Act to take such actions of asset seizure because I cannot fold my arms when schools in my area are struggling while results are also not impressive,” he said.

“We have people who are in the diaspora, particularly South Africa who are owing schools yet it’s clear they can afford to pay. Others have livestock such as goats, cattle and chickens so we will grab these and sell them. I have made this position clear to the villagers,” said Chief Maduna.

He said soon after giving this warning, parents with children attending school at Pengani Primary School in Ward 19 took heed of his warning and all cleared their debts, an indication that their actions were just out of unwillingness to pay, not that they could not afford.

“We have people politicising the demands for them to pay school fees, something which they are obligated to do and the very same people will be busy instigating others not to pay because school heads or SDC members were embezzling money,” said Chief Maduna.

“What is strange is that the same people would not have paid a single cent so which money will be embezzled? It’s just arrogance and nothing else so we are applying the law now and as a chief I have those powers. School fees must be paid,” said the traditional leader.

He said those guardians who genuinely cannot afford to pay school fees must approach the school administration and register the children for the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) programme, which was created to cater for the less-privileged children because the Government understands that it is every child’s right to acquire basic education.