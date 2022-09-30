Pastors4ED meet 

Source: Pastors4ED meet –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE obscure Pastors4ED grouping of church ministers is holding its first strategic meeting in Harare today as it ups its campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a correspondence seen by NewsDay, Pastors4ED founder, evangelist Idirashe Dongo said pastors from across the country were invited.

The venue was not disclosed.

In an interview last week, Dongo said there was nothing untoward about pastors supporting the President.

“It’s unconstitutional to overtly or covertly coerce the religious groups into rallying behind the leader of a political party. It eats their constitutional rights and freedoms to associate and participate in political activities at their own will,” Kudakwashe Munemo said.

Maxwell Saungweme said: “Religious leaders and their followers must follow political leaders of their choice like what other citizens do. No one must be cajoled, coaxed or wheedled to follow a leader they don’t like despite their standing in society.”

Political analyst Effie Ncube said the church’s responsibility was to call politicians to order.

