Source: Cimas defrauded of ZWL$12,7m –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with defrauding Cimas Health Group of ZWL$12 763 263 after he forged procurement approval documents.

Cuthbert Nduwure (27) was remanded out of custody to January 23 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.

He was granted US$500 bail.

State prosecutor Ruvimbo Matyatya alleged that Nduwure and accomplices connived to defraud Cimas by forging procurement forms on nine transactions totalling to US$ 27 866 using the interbank rate.

His accomplices are still at large.

Nduwure is alleged to have submitted the forged approval documents to the Cimas Health Group for payment.

As a result of this misrepresentation, Nduwure’s accomplices received payments amounting to US$27 763 263 knowing that there were no services rendered to Cimas.

The offence came to light when the company reviewed procurement transactions.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to Nduwure’s arrest