Source: Catholic priests bashed at mine –Newsday Zimbabwe

There was drama at Mbembi Farm in Mazowe when 11 Catholic Church priests were bashed by a security guard after they trespassed into a mine he was guarding.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts where Tsaurayi Kaunye pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of assault.

The 48-year-old was remanded out of custody to January 1 next year.

The State, led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha, alleged that on September 11, the complainants got lost and trespassed into the mine.

Kaunye saw them and they did not give him a satisfactory explanation.

He forced them out of their car and made them to lie down before forcing them to roll several times.

He assaulted them with a log and they all sustained bruises.