Source: Cottco executives back in court | The Herald

Mr Pious Manamike

Senior Court Reporter

TWO Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) executives, Pious Manamike and Maxmore Njanji, charged with concealing a transactions from a principal and money laundering were today ordered to return to court on September 8 pending finalisation of investigations into their matter.

The State said there are outstanding statements from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe which needed to be recorded.

Manamike, who was Cottco managing director and Njanji, a head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxmore allegedly used their own trucks to distribute inputs from the firm’s depots around the country without their employer’s knowledge.

The duo today appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.