Source: Council’s ex-chief building inspector in court for criminal abuse of office –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE City Council’s former chief building inspector Roy Nyabvure yesterday appeared in court charged with criminal abuse of office after he allegedly singlehandedly approved a building plan without circulating it to other departmental heads.

Nyabvure (64) appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere who postponed the matter to today for bail application.

The former council official was represented by lawyer Tawanda Kanengoni.

Allegations are that on February 23, 2017 and in the course of his duties, Nyabvure unprocedurally approved a building plan for Stand Number 19559 Harare Township otherwise known as 19559 Cnr. Teviotdale and Whitwell Road which had been submitted directly to him at Cleveland House by George Katsimberis, who was a partner at one of Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd sites.

The State alleges this was contrary to City of Harare procedure which required that plans be submitted through respective district offices.

It is alleged Katsimberis later presented the approved plan to Pokugara Properties, misrepresenting that it had been duly approved.

Acting on this misrepresentation, Pokugara Properties went on to sanction the construction of a model house on the stand.

After completion of the building, Pokugara Properties was served with a notice of demolition dated July 26 2018, from City of Harare after it emerged that it was built using an unapproved plan and material.

The company complied with the directive and demolished the structure. Pokugara Properties later made inquiries with council officials, leading to Nyabvure’s arrest.