Courtesy Call on Prime Minister KISHIDA by Mr. Kembo MOHADI, the Vice President of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front 

0

Source: Courtesy Call on Prime Minister KISHIDA by Mr. Kembo MOHADI, the Vice President of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Prime Minister Kishida shakes handw with Mr. MOHADI, Former Vice President of Zimbabwe
Courtesy Call on PM KISHIDA by Mr. MOHADI, Former Vice President of Zimbabwe(Photo: Cabinet Public Affairs Office)
(Photo) Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Kishida by Mr. MOHADI, Former Vice President of Zimbabwe
Courtesy Call on PM KISHIDA by Mr. MOHADI, Former Vice President of Zimbabwe(Photo: Cabinet Public Affairs Office)
 
On September 28, commencing at 2:40 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call from Hon. Kembo C. D. MOHADI, Vice President of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front, Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who is visiting Japan to attend the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
  1. At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude to Vice President Mohadi for his attendance at the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo and stated he wished to further develop excellent diplomatic relation established under former Prime Minister Abe. In response, Vice President Mohadi conveyed his condolences to former Prime Minister Abe.
  2. Prime Minister Kishida then expressed his willingness to assist Zimbabwe, which has abundant mineral resources so that Zimbabwe can realize its potential. He also expressed his expectation that the presidential election scheduled for next year will be conducted peacefully and that democratization will make further progress. Vice President Mohadi expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support for Zimbabwe and his expectation for Japan’s further support.
  3. Furthermore, the both sides exchanged views on international issues, such as the situation in Ukraine, and confirmed the importance of cooperation. Prime Minister Kishida also stated the importance of strengthening food security and the both sides confirmed to cooperate with each other on this issue. They also confirmed to work for further development of bilateral relations, following up on the outcome of TICAD 8.

Related posts:

  1. ED appoints Mohadi’s daughter as Zec commissioner
  2. Mohadi’s daughter struggled with job interview questions
  3. ZANU PF Writes To ZEC Accusing The “Opposition” Of Plotting To Rig 2023 Elections
  4. Vote Zanu PF, Mohadi tells chiefs 
  5. Cottco executives get bail
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.