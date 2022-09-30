Source: Courtesy Call on Prime Minister KISHIDA by Mr. Kembo MOHADI, the Vice President of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

On September 28, commencing at 2:40 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call from Hon. Kembo C. D. MOHADI, Vice President of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front, Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who is visiting Japan to attend the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo. The overview of the meeting is as follows.