Source: CUT donates | The Herald

Cut management handing over the donations. Pictures Walter Nyamukondiwa

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Kariba District Hospital has received a major boost after Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) donated foodstuffs and detergents.

The donations include cartons of rice, beans, sugar, relish, cooking oil and bars of soap among other items.

They were bought with proceeds from last year’s edition of the annual fundraising golf tournament organised by CUT in Chinhoyi.



District medical officer Dr Godwin Muza welcomed the donation saying it would go a long way in improving patients’ diet.

“This is a place where everyone could end up and such a gesture by CUT goes a long way in ensuring that patients get a good which promotes healing,” said Dr Muza.

“We urge CUT to continue supporting our hospital so that it provides the best possible care and nutrition for our patients.”

CUT marketing and public relations director Dr Musekiwa Tapera said the university now had a presence in the resort town through CUT Hotels’ guest Lodge and Heights Centre.

“As such, we will continue to support institutions and communities where we operate as part of a corporate social responsibility,” he said.

CUT Hotels general manager Mr Innocent Manyera said there several projects lined up in the resort town to promote growth.



” We are here to stay and we would like to thank Kariba Municipality for accepting us and giving us somewhere to operate from,” he said.

“We continue to appeal to our local authority to provide more land so that we can carry out more projects through our strategic business units to create employment for the local community.”

The gesture was welcomed by Kariba Municipality deputy mayor Farai Magevha who said the community could only develop with the support of the corporate world.