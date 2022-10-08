Source: CUT student knocked down by haulage truck -Newsday Zimbabwe

A second year Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student, Talent Chari, was knocked down and killed by a haulage truck on Friday.

Student Representative Council secretary of external affairs, information and publicity Regis Muzambi confirmed the accident.

“She was hit by a haulage truck enroute to Zambia near New Greens Building along the Harare-Chirundu highway” said Muzambi.

Muzambi said one other student was rushed to Chinhoyi hospital in a critical condition.