CUT student knocked down by haulage truck

0

Source: CUT student knocked down by haulage truck -Newsday Zimbabwe

Accident scene

A second year Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student, Talent Chari, was knocked down and killed by a haulage truck on Friday.

Student Representative Council secretary of external affairs, information and publicity Regis Muzambi confirmed the accident.

“She was hit by a haulage truck enroute to Zambia near New Greens Building along the Harare-Chirundu highway” said Muzambi.

Muzambi said one other student was rushed to Chinhoyi hospital in a critical condition.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Domestic tourism sustains business 
  2. Banks support govt ZW$38,7 bn loans 
  3. Zimbabwe’s Mukuyu-1 Prospect to Potentially Hold 20 TCF of Gas
  4. Army boss son demands lobola refund from wife
  5. The growing scourge of backyard butcheries
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.