Source: Dam levels continue to rise -Newsday Zimbabwe

WATER levels in the country’s major dams continue to rise due to rains being received in most parts of the country, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has said.

Zinwa said the national dam level average now stood at 81,3% from 59,7% which was expected during this time of the year.

“As of December 28, water levels in the dams remain on an upward trend. The national dam level average is now 81,3% and is above 59,7% expected during this time of the year.

It said Tugwi-Makosi was 92,1% full, Lake Mutirikwi 94,6%, Manyame 79,9%, Osborne 74,6%, Mazvikadei 75,9%, Manyuchi 83,0%, Manjirenji 58,0%, Sebakwe 76,7%, Chivero 85,5%, Insiza 64,2%, Zhove 77,3%, Arcadia 93,2%, Mtshabezi 69,0%, Samembura 101,0% and Silalabuhwa 74,9%.

“Some of the dams are already filled up and spilling. These include Rusape Dam, Wenimbi Dam, and Bangazaan,” Zinwa said.