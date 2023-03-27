Source: Deeds Office halts operations –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property (Deeds Office) has temporarily stopped the issuance of copies after running out of copier toner, NewsDay has established.

In a notice last week, the department said: “Please be advised that with immediate effect the office has stopped issuing copies of documents, as our copiers have run out of toner. The service will be restored once the toner is procured.”