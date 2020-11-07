Source: Delay in office complex, houses completion worries VP Mohadi | The Herald

Vice President Kembo Mohadi (right), Matabeleland North Minister of State Affairs Cde Richard Moyo, the Minister of Secondary and Primary Education Cde Cain Mathema are led on a tour of Amandlethu High School new science classroom block under constuction, by Upper Sixth science pupil Faith Sibanda (left) in Lupane rural area yesterday.-Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri

Mkhululi Ncube

Bulawayo Bureau

VICE President Cde Kembo Mohadi has expressed concern over lack of progress in the completion of the Matabeleland North provincial Government offices complex and houses for civil servants.

Delays in completing the complex is hampering the relocation of Government workers who are operating from Bulawayo.

Matabeleland North civil servants, who have been operating from Mhlahlandlela Government complex in Bulawayo for years are supposed to move to Lupane, their capital, as soon as the construction of the Welshman Mabhena Government complex formerly Elitsheni Government complex and their houses is complete.

Operating from Bulawayo is affecting civil servants’ response to urgent matters like disasters.

Only the ministries of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage’s Registrar General’s office have moved to Lupane.

VP Mohadi yesterday toured the offices and expressed disappointment over the delays in completing the works.

“These projects have been going on for a long time that is why I am here to see what is hindering completion. I also wish to understand the bottlenecks that are causing them not to be completed on time because we have been waiting for too long,” said VP Mohadi.

He said he was not satisfied with the information he got from officers from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and will engage Minister July Moyo.

“I have seen the officials here, but they can’t give me all the answers that I want therefore I will have to talk to the minister responsible to find out what is holding us back,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the pace of development was disappointing.

“The civil servants will only move into these offices once the structures are finished and habitable.

“We will have to push them to make it faster than they are doing now because the officers should relocate and live here. They cannot continue travelling 170km to and from Bulawayo to do their duties,” he said.

VP Mohadi said Lupane can only develop to a city once Government workers relocate to the town.

“The public works officials say all the monies have been paid so it’s a question of contractors finishing the job. Maybe they lack supervision. We will have to see what the bottlenecks are because the public works say the bill of quantities was done and some of the material is actually coming,” he said.

VP Mohadi also toured the civil servants’ houses which are yet to be electrified and some need some minor touches to be done.