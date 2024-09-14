DeMbare go hunting for Ostriches 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

GIANTS Dynamos dedicated a generous portion of their training this week to finishing as they prepared for the high stakes CAF Confederation Cup second round clash with Orapa United in Botswana.

The Glamour Boys were expected to arrive in the neighbouring country yesterday and will have a feel of the match venue this afternoon.

They will play the first leg of the decisive tie tomorrow at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

They are expected to return to the same venue next week for the second leg, after settling for the neighbouring country as alternative home in the absence of a CAF certified stadium in Zimbabwe.

The two-legged encounter is key in that the winner of this two-legged tie will progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Homeless” DeMbare seem to have accepted their fate and Botswana, where they hosted Zambia’s ZESCO United and won 1-0, is becoming a familiar place with Zimbabwean football giants.

But that is just part of the problems.

Before their departure, the club’s interim coach Lloyd Chigowe and skipper Frank Makarati conceded they were concerned by the team’s impotence in front of goal.

DeMbare did well to keep two clean sheets in the first leg against ZESCO United, but the scoring woes that have constantly stalked them in the domestic league, seem to have also followed them to the continental competition.

Ahead of the trip to Botswana, Chigowe revealed he was working on a system which did not rely on few individuals for goals.

Their strikers like Alexander Mandinyenya, Emmanuel Paga, Elton Chiokona, Sadney Uri-Khob and Eli Ilunga have been struggling all season.

DeMbare needed a solitary strike from midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa to edge out ZESCO United in the first round. To their good, Shandirwa, who had missed two matches after the game against ZESCO United is back in the squad.

Chigowe will also be expecting more from midfielders like Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Shadreck Nyahwa and Nomore Chinyerere. Goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has been brilliant between the goals, while skipper Frank Makarati, who recently returned from injury, has been marshalling his defence well.

In the build-up to this game, Dynamos beat Chegutu Pirates 1-0 in a league game before dispatching ZPC Kariba 3-1 in a Chibuku Super Cup.

But their scoring challenges were back on the foreground in the goalless draw against TelOne last Sunday.

“All the matches we played after the ZESCO encounter were in preparation for the decisive matches against Orapa United.

“Naturally, like any other team going into a knockout stage we aim to go past them. It is not going to be easy because Orapa United are not at this stage of the tournament by invitation,” said Chigowe.

Chigowe, who was recently handed the reins in caretaker position following the sacking of Genesis Mangombe, has received the backing of both his players and the backroom staff.

Former Zimbabwe international Joel Lupahla is now his assistant and the two have a deeper understanding of each other, which somehow cements unity in the dressing room.

“We come long way together,” said Lupahla.

“I think 2015 that’s when we started working together when we coached in Division 2A here in Harare. So, we have been big fans of each other.

“He has been there for me; even when I was at Golden Eagles we tried working together, but it was unfortunate we didn’t have much time because I then left the club. So, I am at home at Dynamos; I am here because the head coach wanted me here,” said Lupahla.

Known by their nickname, The Ostriches, Orapa United progressed to the second round after beating Forester FC of Seychelles 3-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

They kick-started their final week preparations by announcing the signing of Kamara from Sierra Leone.