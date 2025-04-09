Headmaster tells of his ‘sorrow’ in letter to parents

BULAWAYO- The deputy headmaster of a school in Mberengwa has gone on the run after police opened a probe into allegations that he sexually abused dozens of boys.

Anymore Gumbo would allegedly invite the boys, most of them in Form 1 and 2, to his office at the Lutheran-run Masase High School where the sickening abuse was allegedly carried out.

National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Gumbo would face charges of aggravated indecent assault.

“A team from the Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently probing the allegations and identifying victims. So far, one complaint has been identified,” Nyathi said in a statement.

The Chronicle, citing school sources, said there could be as many as 35 victims.

In a letter to parents with children at the school, headmaster Albion Masukume said: “I write with sorrow to inform you that allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members were reported.

Currently thorough investigations by the ministry of primary and secondary education and the police are underway.”

The scandal was exposed after a teacher wrote anonymously to the district office of the primary and secondary education ministry.