Details emerge on robber found dead near hospital

Crime Reporter

The silver Honda Fit in which a suspected armed robber was found dead on Monday morning just outside Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare was reported to have been stolen in Parktown, Waterfalls, last week.

As investigations into the death intensify, the suspected and still unidentified robber found dead by a security guard around dawn was believed to have been part of a gang of armed robbers.

The man’s body was discovered with wounds on the chest and stomach, and was lying on the back seat of the vehicle which was parked near the main hospital gate along Mazowe Street.

The car and the injured man were probably dumped by accomplices who hoped that it would be discovered in time to give the man medical treatment.

Investigations have so far revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Waterfalls on Wednesday night.

The Herald has it on good authority that the owner parked his car on Wednesday at around 10pm before retiring to bed after locking all the doors.

Around 5.30am the next day he found his vehicle was missing and reported the theft to the police.

Police believed that the suspected robber and his accomplices were using it as a getaway car in other crimes. The vehicle had a single registration number plate (ADW 5062) attached on the front and no rear plate.

In the vehicle, police recovered several cellphones, housebreaking equipment, a crow bar, a golf stick, beer bottles and electrical cables, among other goods and clothes.

Although no other complainant has so far approached the police, it is believed that the suspected armed robber might have been seriously injured while committing crimes in the company of his accomplices.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and investigations are now in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations on the case were still in progress.

Police are still looking for the four armed robbers who raided a Waterfalls family on Sunday before stealing US$2 000 cash and a Nissan March vehicle.

The complainant had stopped the car to open the gate to their house and was suddenly attacked by the robbers. The car was later recovered dumped about a few kilometres in the same suburb. “Police in Harare are still appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a robbery case in which four unknown suspects pointed an unidentified firearm at the complainant before stealing US$2 000 cash, a cellphone and Nissan March vehicle registration number ADM 0592 on March 12, 2023 at a house in Picnic Park, Waterfalls.

“The complainant had parked the vehicle to open the gate. The vehicle was later recovered at the corner of Cheviot Road and Waterfalls Avenue,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Anyone who can help should contact any nearest police station.