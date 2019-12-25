Source: Dr. Khupe, you are to quick embracing corruption – The Zimbabwean

I wasn’t surprise by your praise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa after your visit to his farm where POLAD met recently. I wasn’t surprised because as I have been following your public statements, I have realised you are too gullible. I recall a visit to Chiadzwa you were part of back in 2010, and endorsed the shoddy mining operations there as transparent and above board.