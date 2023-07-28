Economists Say Zimbabwe Government Trying to Manipulate Currency as Election Gimmick

But central bank says measures are likely to remain in place after Zimbabwe’s August 23 general election

Economists in Zimbabwe say the government is artificially manipulating the country’s sinking currency in a bid to secure victory in next month’s general elections. Inflation and the weakness of the Zimbabwean dollar have become issues in the election, with the main opposition party saying it will abandon the currency if voted into office. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe .