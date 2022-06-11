Source: ED challenger files against placement on remand – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi yesterday filed a court application challenging his placement on remand.

Musengezi appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of fraudulently obtaining a Zanu PF membership card.

Musengezi was arrested recently in connection with a case where he is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy.

Through his lawyer Doug Coltart, Musengezi said there was no point in placing him on remand after the State conceded that the activist was eligible to obtain a Zanu PF membership

card.

Zanu PF had argued that Musengezi could not challenge Mnangagwa’s legitimacy, accusing him of being a bogus party member.

The court will make its ruling on his latest application on June 17.

George Manokore represented the State.

Musengezi is out on $30 000 bail for allegedly falsifying his address to obtain a Zanu PF card membership.

In 2021, Musengezi challenged the constitutionality of Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to Zanu PF leadership in 2017 after the late former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power in a coup.