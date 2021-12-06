Source: Epworth woman murders husband, flees – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

AN Epworth man, Wiseman Kwashira was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife Yolanda Chimbwanda 28 on Monday afternoon following a violent domestic dispute.

Chimbwanda is currently on the run.

Harare Province police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza told NewsDay that investigations on the murder case were now underway.

“Investigations are underway. The scene was attended to and the accused person has not yet been located. Her whereabouts are not known. The knife which was used by the accused was not recovered,” Mwanza said.

The informant on the matter, Jesca Totamirepi (22) alleged that at around 1540hours on November 29, she heard noise coming from the couple’s residence. She suspected that it was a domestic dispute.

Totamirepi said she then saw Chimbwanda running away from her residence holding a knife, followed by Kwashira who was seemingly bleeding from the upper left part of his body.

Kwashira then collapsed 30 metres from their residence, while Chimbwanda continued to run away.

He was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he unfortunately died on admission. His body still awaits post-mortem at the hospital mortuary.

A police report was made by Totamirepi at 1400hours the following day.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating an attempted murder case where a Norton woman Marian Thembani (45) was assaulted several times by her brother Anyway Thembani (34) following a misunderstanding during a meeting held at their family house in New Marlborough on Monday evening.

“It is reported that during the meeting they had a misunderstanding and the accused person became angry and started to shout at his two sisters claiming that he does not want to see them at the family house. He allegedly took an axe intending to attack Marian, but she fled away for her safety.

“He then dropped the axe and took a machete which he used to attack the complainant once on the forehead, and once on the left side of the head. The accused person then dropped the machete and took a wooden stick, which he again used to assault the complainant several times all over the body.

“Marian, who was later rescued by her sister’s husband, sustained deep cuts on the forehead and on the left side of the head and bruises all over her body,” Mwanza said.

The accused was arrested and the complainant was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

“We strongly condemn the use of violence as a means to settle scores. People are losing lives through petty issues which can be solved amicably. In light of the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV), ZRP Harare Province and other key stakeholders are currently carrying out awareness campaigns to encourage members of the public to live peacefully without engaging in violence,” Mwanza said.