Source: Farmers welcome speedy distribution of inputs | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Farmers have hailed the Government for its speedy distribution of inputs under the Climate Proofed Presidential Input Scheme, popularly known as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, saying it will ensure early planting, resulting in larger harvests.

Recently, the Grain Marketing Board invited private transporters with 5-tonne to 34-tonne trucks to hire the vehicles to the GMB to accelerate the distribution of Pfumvudza inputs.

The programme is expected to be complete by the end of this month, with 4 610 636 plots having been prepared so far and those digging them entitled to the inputs.

The number of prepared plots marks an increase from last season’s figure of 2 304 417, while 2 707 064 farmers have been trained, compared to 2 071 627 last season.

The rapid growth in plot numbers, faster than the number of farmers, reflects the fact that since older plots can be recycled with just modest labour, many householders have been adding plots.

The Pfumvudza programme has found that an average household growing the correct grain on its first plot and the right crops on the rest of its plots, up the permitted maximum of five for free inputs, can grow enough grain for family food on one plot, so from the second plot there start arising the surplus that produce income.

The aim of the programme is to achieve self-sufficiency in food, stock feed and oilseed at a national level and ensure small-scale farmer can grow enough food for their own requirements and then sell surplus and cash crops to boost income levels and lift the entire small-scale sector out of poverty.

Farmers unions have appreciated the Government’s timeous distribution of inputs and urged farmers to take advantage of the early rains to maximize production.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya said it was commendable that farmers had started taking delivery of inputs early.

“Distribution of inputs to farmers is in progress throughout the country,” he said. “All is flowing well. We are grateful that farmers are getting their inputs on time so that they start early. This shows readiness for the farming season.”

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president Mrs Depinah Nkomo said distribution of inputs was progressing well, adding that Pfumvudza uptake was a welcome development which would help maximize outputs.

“This is a positive step in ensuring food security,” she said.

“The programme is going on well. The support is greatly appreciated. Farmers are receiving inputs on time and right now farmers are busy planting. Here in Chegutu, farmers have welcomed the support and the majority are planting Pfumvudza.”

Some of the farmers from Mashonaland West province who spoke to The Herald were optimistic, saying a bumper harvest in all crops was set to be achieved following timeous distribution of inputs.

Mrs Mercy Mariva of Maheu area in Banket said she planted the maize seed that she received from the programme, adding that early planted maize was likely to produce a good harvest.

“We are grateful for the support,” she said. “I am expecting a good harvest this season because l planted my crop early. This year’s distribution of inputs was a welcome development to most farmers.

“We hail the Government’’s effort of accelerating distribution of inputs so that farmers receive inputs on time.”

Mr Taurai Magomo of Mutorashanga said the Government efforts to sustain families were greatly appreciated.

“We are thankful for the speedy distribution of inputs,” he said.

“We believe most farmers are going to use the inputs well so that we achieve good outputs which are essential for ensuring food security.”

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has been budgeting for up to 3 million rural farmers and another 500 000 urban households who with their tiny gardens receive a smaller package of seed and fertiliser.