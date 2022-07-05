Source: fastjet introduces Zim-Bots flights – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

FLIGHTS between Zimbabwe and Botswana, introduced last Friday by fastjet, are expected to boost tourism in both countries.

This follows another launch in March of a direct flight between Victoria Falls and Mpumalanga, in South Africa.

The fastjet flights between Maun in Botswana and Victoria Falls will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on an Embraer ER145 aircraft.

At the launch last Friday, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana said: “We are thrilled to launch a scheduled service to Maun in Botswana from our ever-growing Victoria Falls tourism hub. We continue to strengthen Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub and the introduction of this new flight service four times a week will connect two of southern Africa’s most sought-after destinations, the Victoria Falls and the Okavango Delta, with a reliable scheduled air service.”

Botswana Civil Aviation Authority chief executive officer Bao Mosinyi said: “Throughout the world, travel had gone down. The 96% drop was the general activity throughout the country. Three of the airlines that we had flying into the country are not coming back to the country. We needed a boost with international airlines starting to come in, and today we got the boost of what we needed. There is a lot that happens in this region, and this will help boost tourism in all countries.”