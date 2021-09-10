Five armed robbers arrested in Bulawayo and Beitbridge

Crime Reporter

FIVE suspected armed robbers who were attacking people using axes and guns before robbing them of their cash have been arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo and Beitbridge.

Two of the robbers were arrested in Bulawayo, while the other three were accounted for in Beitbridge.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police confirms the arrest of Thubelihle Ncube (34) and Sonto Sibanda (32) in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred during the period extending August 13 2021 to September 4 2021 in Bulawayo and Plumtree,” he said.

He said police first arrested Sibanda after receiving information that he was using a cellphone stolen in a robbery case in Plumtree in which they had attacked a victim and stole 1 300 pula, US$250, $30 000 and various cellphones.

Police raided his house leading to his arrest.

Sibanda then implicated Ncube and two other suspects — Simelweyinkosi Dube and Kaunda Ndlovu who are still at large.

“The suspects are also linked to a robbery case which occurred on August 13 in Bulawayo where US$900, R3 400, $6 000 and three cellphones were stolen,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The gang was also involved in another case which occurred on 14 August 2021 along St Lawrence Road, Parklands, Bulawayo, in which US$400 and a cellphone were stolen and another case which occurred along Calderwood Road, Sunninghill, Bulawayo where US$150, laptops and a cellphone were stolen.”

Meanwhile, police manning a roadblock at Nottingham turnoff in Beitbridge arrested Hoko Senzangakona (39), Fanuel Mbedzi, Mashudu Mbedzi (30) and Prince Ndou (30) a few minutes after they had committed an armed robbery in Toporo Village 9.

They had robbed a man of US$120 and two cellphones.

Following their arrest, police recovered a blood-stained axe, knife, knobkerrie, sjambok and two cellphones.

“The ZRP warns criminals involved in robbery cases that their days are numbered and the law will soon catch up with them,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.