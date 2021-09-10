Source: Murder suspect attacks police officers | The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A man from Mudzi is on the run after he attacked and seriously injured two police officers who had gone to his house to investigate allegations of murder leveled against him.

The officers, Assistant Inspector Kugotsi and Constable Shiri, had gone to Mafuta Village, Mudzi, where Steven Nyakarenda (37) is alleged to have murdered his two-year-old son.

Upon their arrival, they informed Nyakarenda of their intentions and invited him to accompany them to Nyamapanda police station for further questioning.

Nyakarenda is said to have entered his hut where he came out armed with an axe which he used to strike Asst Inspector Kagotsi on the head and shoulder.

He allegedly picked a stone and assaulted Constable Shiri on the head before fleeing from his home.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and warned the public on attacking police officers who will be carrying out their official duties.