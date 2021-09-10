Source: Bindura couple with triplets appeals for help | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Bindura couple blessed with triplets on July 8 this year is appealing for help to fend for the babies.

The father, Mr Christopher Makoni (29) and mother Ms Perpetua Chinoda (25), are both not employed and said they were not prepared for three babies.

“I need capital to start income-generating projects since I am not employed,” said Mr Makoni. “I have a plot in Manhenga and with help, I can start a poultry or goat project there. I will be happy if I get an opportunity for employment.

“I am living in a single room at number 4142 Chipadze Street in Bindura with the babies. I wasn’t prepared for triplets. People can contact me on 0779 561 643.”