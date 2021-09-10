Bindura couple with triplets appeals for help

0

Source: Bindura couple with triplets appeals for help | The Herald

Bindura couple with triplets appeals for help

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Bindura couple blessed with triplets on July 8 this year is appealing for help to fend for the babies.

The father, Mr Christopher Makoni (29) and mother Ms Perpetua Chinoda (25), are both not employed and said they were not prepared for three babies.

“I need capital to start income-generating projects since I am not employed,” said Mr Makoni. “I have a plot in Manhenga and with help, I can start a poultry or goat project there. I will be happy if I get an opportunity for employment.

“I am living in a single room at number 4142 Chipadze Street in Bindura with the babies. I wasn’t prepared for triplets. People can contact me on 0779 561 643.”

Related posts:

  1. Armed robberies: Cops bare their fangs. . . 477 arrested, jailed this year 
  2. Invictus preps move gear up
  3. Zim, India ready to scale up ties
  4. Brutality backfires as Zim court orders Matanga anda Kazembe to pay US$10 000 for compensation
  5. Nine Masvingo Residents Forum members’ trial starts
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *