Source: Forex boon for 1000 Gutu garlic farmers | The Herald

Garlic

George Maponga in Masvingo

More than 1000 rural farmers in Gutu are making it big from small-scale garlic production which they are selling in foreign currency.

The garlic wave has swept through Gutu Central constituency in areas such as Munjanganja,Zimbizi,Tachi and Zvavahera were farmers have been boosting their household income from garlic production.

The farmers mostly grow garlic using organic manure under irrigation.

Gutu Rural District Council chief executive Mr Alexander Mtembwa noted that garlic farming had transformed lives of rural communities in the district.

A private company that was contracting farmers to produce the garlic was buying it for US$4 per kg, a situation that was attracting many farmers.

Mr Mtembwa disclosed that farmers’ rich pickings from garlic had a multiplier effect on the district’s economy which was positively responding to the garlic wave.

Gutu Central National Assembly representative Cde Winston Chitando spearheaded garlic farming which was now expanding to other parts of the district.