Source: Freddy storms Nyanga | The Herald

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Heavy rains from the swirling circle of clouds of Tropical Storm Freddy have continued in Manicaland damaging more than 30 houses from Monday in Nyanga as the storm moved into Malawi.

Freddy has killed over 220 people in Malawi and Mozambique since Saturday.

Assistant District Development Coordinator for Nyanga, Mr Lloyd Kasima, said they are expecting more damage reports from the Tangwena area, as communication with authorities in that area is affected hence the delays in getting the exact number of people affected.

“So far we heard that 30 houses have been damaged by rains. If the situation continues, we are likely to get even 50 households. So far the rains are low in the urban area of Nyanga. Some of the houses were totally destroyed,” he said.

In an update, the Meteorological Service Department yesterday said some areas like Chisengu recorded high rainfall of 78 mm.

Other areas in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces received 5 mm and 10 mm with the exception of Mukandi on 29mm, Chisumbanje on 23mm and Chipinge on 21mm

Freddy, the longest cyclone and tropical storm on record, arrived in the Mozambique Channel on February 22 after passing over Madagascar on its long journey from near Australia where it formed near the beginning of last month.