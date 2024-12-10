Source: Govt honours organisations, individuals for inspiring future generations –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa said the legacies serve as a powerful reminder of the potential for individual actions to inspire and shape the lives of future generations.

THE government has honoured individuals and organisations that dedicated their lives and resources to Zimbabwe’s independence with the aim of inspiring the country’s future generations.

The awards span a wide range of categories and highlight the work of recipients from diverse fields including business, art and politics.

The recipients, according to the organisers, have demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact in their societies.

In a speech read on his behalf by Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tavengwa, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said it was important to recognise outstanding achievements as a way to preserve the historical narrative of Zimbabwe’s fight for freedom.

“We gather to pay tribute to the remarkable individuals who have devoted their lives to upholding and advancing the legacy of the liberation struggle that gave birth to Zanu PF.

“We celebrate their outstanding achievements and recognise their unwavering dedication to building a brighter future for all Zimbabweans

“The Legacy Empowerment Awards are a critical part of honouring and preserving the legacy of the liberation struggle. By recognising the achievements of those who have made a difference, we remind ourselves of the struggles and sacrifices that were made in the fight for freedom.”

“As we celebrate the remarkable contributions of those who have come before us, we also acknowledge the profound impact that each of our winners has had on their communities, families, and industries.

“Their legacies serve as a powerful reminder that our actions, decisions and achievements have the potential to inspire and shape the lives of those who come after us.

“As we honour these exceptional individuals, we are also reminded of the enduring power of legacy and the responsibility that comes with it. The awards recognise a wide range of individuals and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to their communities; they honour individuals from diverse fields including business, art and politics.”

He said the recipients had demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact, whether through their professional work or their personal lives.

“Their professional achievements are an inspiration to us all and we are honoured to celebrate their success today,” he said.

The winners included Vapostori and MaZion for ED leader Madzibaba Moses Gwarisa who was honoured with the Joshua Nkomo Patriotic Legacy Award.

Speaking after receiving the award, Gwasira said it was an honour to be recognised for the sterling work of supporting the revolutionary party.

“God has blessed us through Legacy TV which has recognised us fully by acknowledging our role in uniting and mobilising support for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF during the past elections. Vapostori and Zanu PF are one. We are indigenous churches which will continue to work for unity and with the ruling party,” he said.