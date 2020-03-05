Source: Govt owes us $120m in roller meal subsidy: Millers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY Staff Reporter

Millers have said government currently owed them over $120 million in roller meal subsidy refunds dating back from last December, which is affecting the constant supply of the product on the market.

In a statement, Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) spokesperson Garikai Chaunza yesterday said under normal circumstances, the subsidy payments should come within seven days.

Chaunza said through government support, GMAZ had imported 10 000 metric tonnes of maize from South Africa, but was waiting for government to review the price of subsidised roller meal before distributing the product into the market.

He was hopeful that supplies of the commodity will significantly improve within the next 30 days.

“Our chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara, is on a regional and international crusade where he is engaging with grain producers and suppliers as we intensify grain procurement with the aim of complementing government efforts of ensuring food security,” Chaunza said.

“The Coronavirus epidemic has also affected our trips to Asia and related destinations where we intend to procure rice, maize and wheat. GMAZ remains committed to fulfilling (its) mandate and moral duty of ensuring national food security.”