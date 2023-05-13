Source: Govt plotting to loot our welfare fund: Varsity workers –Newsday Zimbabwe

Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira

ZIMBABWE State University workers have accused Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira of plotting to “loot” their pension, medical aid and funeral policy contributions.

They are contesting a move by Murwira to set up a joint pension, medical aid and funeral assurance fund without their consent.

Murwira recently issued a directive for the setting up of a joint fund for all university workers. However, State university workers are against the move.

In a petition dated May 8, they said they were alarmed to learn that a secret national taskforce had been set up to spearhead the formation of the Amalgamated State Universities Pension Fund, Joint State Universities Medical Aid Fund and Joint State Universities Funeral Assurance Fund.

“We do not want a repeat of what is happening at Premier Medical Services Investments (PMSI), Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) and National Social Security Authority (NSSA), where there have been reports of double dipping, massive abuse of funds and shortfalls due to employers’ non-remittances,” the petition read.

“The current arrangements ensure maximum security of the funds and full protection of fund members and beneficiaries’ interests.

“Most of the Zimbabwe State Universities Pension Funds were left in huge shortfalls after the conversion/migration from defined benefit scheme to defined contribution scheme due to the government’s directive to do so.

“We continue to nurse the wounds up to date and, therefore, any further government interference will be adding salt to an existing injury. These shortfalls have exposed State universities pensioners and their beneficiaries to languish in poverty.”

The petition was signed by Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics (ZISUUA) secretary-general Givewell Munyaradzi, Non-Teaching Staff national secretary-general Jabulani Mpofu and Zimbabwe State Universities employees.

It was copied to the Insurance Pensions Commission, university councils, vice-chancellors; director — university education, the Office of the President and Cabinet as well as the Labour and Social Welfare ministry.

“A joint funeral fund is a major disadvantage to the current staff members with existing funeral policies in place because some of these funeral assurance policies are nearing maturity date, therefore, abandoning them simply means starting afresh and hence members tend to lose out,” the workers protested.

“Policy directions, governance, management and administration functions for these funds must be member-initiated. We say ‘no’ to the minister’s directives on our welfare funds.

“Members have the rights to choose which medical aid to join, have also the rights to choose a funeral assurance fund of their choice and most importantly, have the rights to manage and administer their own pension fund.”

Murwira is yet to respond to the petition.

He was not answering his mobile phone yesterday.