Source: Govt raises preparedness to fight pandemic | The Herald

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (centre) addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday. She is flanked (from the right) by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima. — Picture: John Manzongo

ELEVENTH MEETING DECISIONS MATRIX: APRIL 15, 2020

Zimbabwe Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Cabinet noted with satisfaction and approved a progress report on the country’s preparedness and response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), which was presented by Honourable Vice President Mohadi, Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19 Outbreak.

Cabinet lauded the level of preparedness in different provinces countrywide, which was reported to be at an advanced stage despite the general economic challenges experienced in the country.

Of particular note in the report are the following matters:

i) the mapping of the screening and testing centres, as well as the establishment of isolation centres for severe to critical COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe; ii) the setting of a strategy to roll out an extensive testing programme for the COVID-19 throughout the country;

iii) the intensification of personal protective equipment and materials production, as well as recruitment and training of staff;

iv) the reproduction of Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials into 16 indigenous languages, including sign language and Braille; v) the provision of food and water to both urban and rural populace, including instituting measures to ensure that returning residents are properly catered for.

Cabinet expressed utmost gratitude to citizens, the corporate sector and cooperating partners for the support rendered both in cash and kind towards the fight against COVID-19.

A total of $21 390 733,04; US$47 million and R356 100,00 has been received to date, while pledges totalling $1 242 160,00 were made. On its part, Government has disbursed $591 million to date towards the same cause.

In view of the aforestated, Cabinet agreed as follows: