Source: Hands off war vets farms, Ministers of State advised | The Herald

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri speaks to War Veterans board chairman Major-General Gibson Mashingaidze (Retired)- File pic

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who repossessed farms owned by deceased war veterans from their widows or dependents have been ordered to return the land.

This emerged at a meeting between veterans of the struggle and its board yesterday in Bindura.

Veterans of the liberation struggle board chairperson Major General (Rtd) Gibson Mashingaidze said war vets raised the concern to the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Cde Oppah Mushinguri-Kashiri.

“The Minister of Defence and War Veterans wrote to the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development who has written a letter to Ministers of State advising them to return the land,” he said.

The liberation board chairperson pointed out that in one of the paragraphs, the Minister of Agriculture stated that ‘it is a shame to hear that war vets land has been repossessed.’

“What is required now is a follow up so that the land can be returned. The Government made laws and statutes to alleviate challenges faced by war veterans.

“It seems like government departments are not compliant with these directives.”

Cde Mashingaidze said the purpose of the visit was to meet veterans of the struggle in Mash Central and share with them their challenges and developments that have happened since the formation of the board.