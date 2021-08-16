Source: Hwange embarks on land use, ownership audit – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has embarked on a land use and ownership audit aimed at improving revenue collection.

This was revealed by the town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose in the latest council report.

“In an effort to improve on revenue collection, I have since tasked managers to focus on the collection of vital statistics to inform taxation, levying and other council revenue streams,” Mdlalose said.

The latest course of action comes amid reports that a large number of properties in the coal-mining town do not appear on its billing system.

Mdlalose said there was need for the local authority to have appropriate information on the land at its disposal to ensure land-use planning, development and control as well as levying.

“We started collecting vital statistics in November last year and we have covered significant ground. We should have information about every piece of land in our jurisdiction. This entails who owns it and how much they owe us because that is where our funds come from for us to deliver services to the people,” he said.

“Without information that a certain piece of land was given to a particular person at such a time and whether it is due for repossession, or the person owes so much, we will not be able to deliver. We accept that we have a number of gaps and we are trying to close them,” he said.

Council has also intensified infrastructure development and control as part of its efforts to ensure construction of high quality buildings.