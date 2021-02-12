Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule of their April series against South Africa during which they will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches. In addition to the three ODIs, which will count towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will also play four T20Is.

Source: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League: Pakistan will tour South Africa in April 2021 – The Zimbabwean

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will depart for Johannesburg on 26 March and will play the three Super League matches on 2, 4 and 7 April. Centurion will stage the first and third ODIs, while the second match will be played in Johannesburg.

Following the 50-over matches, Pakistan and South Africa will feature in four T20Is. Originally, three T20Is were scheduled, but on the request of Cricket South Africa, the PCB has agreed to play an additional match in the shortest format.

Johannesburg will host the opening two matches on 10 and 12 April, while Pretoria will be the venue for the third and fourth T20Is.

This will be Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. After defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in November 2020, Pakistan are sitting fifth on the table. In contrast, this will be South Africa’s first outing in the league. In the 13-side league, each side has to play eight series over a two-year period, including four at home and four away.

The tour to South Africa was originally planned for October 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now been rescheduled for April, prior to Pakistan’s two Test and three T20I tour to Zimbabwe, which will commence on 17 April.

Tour schedule

2 April – 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

4 April – 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

7 April – 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

10 April – 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

12 April – 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

14 April – 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

—

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya